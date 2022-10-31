ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) PT Raised to $145.00 at Citigroup

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EXLS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ExlService from $196.00 to $187.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $165.86.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $176.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.95. ExlService has a 52-week low of $112.14 and a 52-week high of $179.81.

Institutional Trading of ExlService

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $346.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.60 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ExlService will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXLS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ExlService by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,125,000 after purchasing an additional 67,935 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ExlService by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,611,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,436,000 after purchasing an additional 45,534 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in ExlService by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,513,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,631,000 after purchasing an additional 674,982 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in ExlService by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,093,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ExlService by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 804,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,493,000 after purchasing an additional 42,700 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ExlService

(Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.