First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Raised to $180.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $164.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on First Solar from $152.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on First Solar from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Oppenheimer raised First Solar from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Guggenheim raised First Solar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on First Solar from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $143.30.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Trading Up 1.1 %

FSLR stock opened at $132.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.14. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $145.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.30). First Solar had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $629.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that First Solar will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.62, for a total transaction of $80,772.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,684.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 478 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total value of $55,036.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,087.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.62, for a total value of $80,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,684.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,941 shares of company stock worth $948,528. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Solar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Solar by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,234,653 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,192,010,000 after buying an additional 636,492 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First Solar by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,171,019 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $767,981,000 after buying an additional 68,131 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in First Solar by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,230,644 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $270,534,000 after buying an additional 60,266 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in First Solar by 13.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,773,414 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $120,822,000 after buying an additional 208,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in First Solar by 7.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,430,951 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $119,819,000 after buying an additional 102,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.