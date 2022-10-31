Amplify Energy (AMPY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $121.78 million during the quarter. Amplify Energy had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 0.68%.
Amplify Energy Price Performance
AMPY stock opened at $9.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.94 million, a PE ratio of 192.00 and a beta of 2.48. Amplify Energy has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $9.86.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AMPY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded Amplify Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Amplify Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.
Amplify Energy Company Profile
Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amplify Energy (AMPY)
- Morgan Stanley Still Has Double Digit Upside
- Here’s Why Quest Diagnostics Stock Should Be in Your Portfolio
- Krispy Kreme Deal with McDonalds Could Be a Gamechanger
- Why is AbbVie Stock Falling, but Still Good Long-Term?
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.