Amplify Energy (AMPY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $121.78 million during the quarter. Amplify Energy had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 0.68%.

AMPY stock opened at $9.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.94 million, a PE ratio of 192.00 and a beta of 2.48. Amplify Energy has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $9.86.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amplify Energy by 19.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 49,116 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amplify Energy by 190.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 927,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 608,739 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 312.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 148,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 112,696 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the second quarter worth $109,000. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMPY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded Amplify Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Amplify Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

