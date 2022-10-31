StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of GBLI opened at $24.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.15 and its 200 day moving average is $25.09. The company has a market capitalization of $351.96 million, a PE ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 0.31. Global Indemnity Group has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $27.66.

Get Global Indemnity Group alerts:

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $147.86 million for the quarter. Global Indemnity Group had a positive return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. Equities research analysts predict that Global Indemnity Group will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Indemnity Group Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is -142.86%.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Brown acquired 10,000 shares of Global Indemnity Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.85 per share, with a total value of $258,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,457.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph W. Brown acquired 10,000 shares of Global Indemnity Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.85 per share, with a total value of $258,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,457.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Reiner Ralf Mauer acquired 3,500 shares of Global Indemnity Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.33 per share, for a total transaction of $88,655.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $88,655. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $473,355 in the last quarter. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBLI. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,427,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global Indemnity Group during the 1st quarter valued at $533,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global Indemnity Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.