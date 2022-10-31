First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group stock opened at $22.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. First Savings Financial Group has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $28.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.61%.

In related news, CFO Anthony A. Schoen sold 16,629 shares of First Savings Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $379,972.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,296.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 14.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSFG. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Savings Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $472,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Savings Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Institutional investors own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

