IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Given New $249.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Guggenheim to $249.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $265.94.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $208.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.36. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $165.75 and a 1-year high of $285.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.3% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 580,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,107,000 after buying an additional 7,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 20.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 38,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

