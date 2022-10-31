Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTACU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTACU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 32,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Separately, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000.

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GTACU opened at $10.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.07. Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.96.

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I Profile

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology companies that operate in the marketplace, financial technology, and software-as-a-service verticals.

