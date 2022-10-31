27,045 Shares in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter.

BHV opened at $11.14 on Monday. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $21.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0355 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Blackrock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Virginia personal income taxes.

