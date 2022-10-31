27,045 Shares in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.
Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter.
BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Stock Performance
BHV opened at $11.14 on Monday. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $21.47.
BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Cuts Dividend
BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Profile
Blackrock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Virginia personal income taxes.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (BHV)
- Morgan Stanley Still Has Double Digit Upside
- Here’s Why Quest Diagnostics Stock Should Be in Your Portfolio
- Krispy Kreme Deal with McDonalds Could Be a Gamechanger
- Why is AbbVie Stock Falling, but Still Good Long-Term?
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.