Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,398 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 8,979 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,908 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 201,823 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,256 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 37,729 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

ADX opened at $15.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day moving average of $16.05. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $22.33.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

