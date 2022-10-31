Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 5,090 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 615,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of New York Community Bancorp worth $5,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 132.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 18,911 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 6.3% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 105,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 6,287 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 283.7% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 216,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 159,975 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 23.4% in the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 33,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 17.2% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 194,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 28,580 shares in the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $9.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $13.56.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.48 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 33.12%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

In related news, Director Marshall Lux purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.63 per share, with a total value of $51,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,780. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NYCB shares. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.83.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

