Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 3,327 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $5,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSA. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,029,000 after buying an additional 598,640 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,324,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,321,000 after buying an additional 463,539 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth $17,830,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth $14,140,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 935,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,464,000 after buying an additional 225,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSA opened at $42.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.17, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.34. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $70.04.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.13). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 222.22%.

NSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

