Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 7,274 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,177 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 7,274 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $5,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 49.2% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 162,750 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 53,692 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 8.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,731 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 6.6% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,439 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 108.6% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 36,214 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 18,857 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 17.1% in the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 74,038 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 10,832 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE LPX opened at $59.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $79.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.62.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The building manufacturing company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.19). Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 94.18% and a net margin of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered wood building products for builders, remodelers, and homeowners. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim & Siding LP, SmartSide, and ExpertFinish.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.