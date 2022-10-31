Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $5.71 Million Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,923 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $5,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 53.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 3.9% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 26.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 3.6% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 27,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ONB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Insider Transactions at Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

In other Old National Bancorp news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.74 per share, with a total value of $251,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,016. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ONB opened at $19.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.82. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $20.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.81.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $461.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 120.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.83%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Articles

