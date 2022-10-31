Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $5,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,322,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,245,000 after buying an additional 12,362 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 389,426 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $184,054,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $395.14 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $362.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.05. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $325.00 and a twelve month high of $493.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Teledyne Technologies Profile

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

