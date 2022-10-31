Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $78,000 in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUFG. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,389,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037,784 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,032,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,618 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 3,654,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,529 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 7,412,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,903,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,785,000 after purchasing an additional 791,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

MUFG opened at $4.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.32. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $6.78.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 13.26%. On average, research analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

