Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires New Shares in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the second quarter worth about $619,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the second quarter worth about $67,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the second quarter worth about $190,000. 29.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Matthew Field sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,559. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Joby Aviation news, insider Matthew Field sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $38,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,559. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 453,010 shares of company stock worth $2,216,287 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of JOBY opened at $4.70 on Monday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average is $5.21.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Research analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Joby Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

Featured Articles

