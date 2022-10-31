Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 5,436 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,436 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 27.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 20,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 12.8% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR stock opened at $148.90 on Monday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.40 and a 12 month high of $185.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.78 and a 200-day moving average of $152.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.74%.

In related news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total value of $12,797,569.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 143,170 shares in the company, valued at $25,104,859.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $652,588.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 72,810 shares in the company, valued at $12,834,946.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total value of $12,797,569.05. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 143,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,104,859.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,004 shares of company stock worth $28,916,462. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BR shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

