Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Stock Position Decreased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $4,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVY. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AVY shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $206.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.44.

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total value of $500,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,698.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $171.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.08. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $151.62 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

