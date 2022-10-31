Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $4,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOX. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 347.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 54.1% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter valued at $45,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

VOX opened at $85.60 on Monday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $79.69 and a 52 week high of $145.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.30.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

