Fifth Third Bancorp Has $3.49 Million Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $3,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,846,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,338,274,000 after acquiring an additional 532,344 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 44.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,346,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,457,269,000 after buying an additional 2,555,055 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,072,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,973,000 after buying an additional 182,822 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,468,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,614,000 after buying an additional 40,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,041,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,442,000 after buying an additional 11,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.55.

In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 5,100 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $923,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,917,277. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $923,100.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,917,277. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.07, for a total transaction of $3,030,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,087 shares in the company, valued at $22,651,745.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,683 shares of company stock valued at $5,901,941 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AJG opened at $188.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $147.32 and a 52 week high of $191.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.67.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.16%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

