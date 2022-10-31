Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.20.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $108.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.62. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $110.07.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $167,849.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,648.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $257,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $167,849.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,648.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,894. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

