BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,376 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $4,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 262.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 507 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 609.3% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on BHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,310 ($27.91) to GBX 2,330 ($28.15) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,250 ($27.19) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,100 ($25.37) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,904.11.

BHP Group Trading Down 4.7 %

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $47.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $79.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.54.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $3.50 dividend. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.43%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also

