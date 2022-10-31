AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after buying an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 26.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,455,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,819,000 after buying an additional 3,419,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,931,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,336,000 after buying an additional 123,695 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 0.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,672,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,023 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,717,000 after purchasing an additional 618,248 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $159.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $113.68 and a 52-week high of $167.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $60.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.03 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $1,655,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,596,926.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 34,440 shares of company stock worth $4,917,688 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABC. Cowen decreased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Argus lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

