Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 13,442 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,442 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 6.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 26.7% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 371,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,015,000 after buying an additional 78,155 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 12.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,062,000 after buying an additional 11,584 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 3.6% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 833,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,158,000 after buying an additional 28,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 3.2% during the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Xylem from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Xylem Stock Up 2.0 %

In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,385.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,385.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $57,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,997.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XYL opened at $102.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.06. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.08 and a twelve month high of $134.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

Xylem Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.