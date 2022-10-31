Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,815 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $3,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,611,000 after acquiring an additional 261,715 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,801,000 after acquiring an additional 114,789 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 14.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,153,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,652,000 after acquiring an additional 269,514 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 16.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,676,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,943,000 after acquiring an additional 232,904 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,642,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,954,000 after acquiring an additional 19,604 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $238.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.00.

AAP opened at $190.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.46 and a 12 month high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.74. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.61%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

