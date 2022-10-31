Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 19,786 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,786 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,800,000 after purchasing an additional 45,935 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 28,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,220,000. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.40.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $113.47 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $148.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 104.10, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.51.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.07%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

