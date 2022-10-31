Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 281 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,720 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SAP were worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in SAP by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

SAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of SAP from €120.00 ($122.45) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Oddo Bhf reduced their price target on shares of SAP from €104.00 ($106.12) to €93.00 ($94.90) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of SAP from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.33.

SAP stock opened at $97.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.06. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $78.22 and a twelve month high of $149.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.89 and a 200-day moving average of $92.31.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

