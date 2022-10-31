Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COF. Oppenheimer lowered Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $1,325,893.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,499,762.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $1,325,893.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at $397,499,762.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,536 shares of company stock valued at $4,133,727 in the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $107.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $90.27 and a 1-year high of $162.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.64 and its 200 day moving average is $110.88.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

