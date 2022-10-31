State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 12,997 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STT. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 116,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after purchasing an additional 14,301 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 31,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on State Street in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 price objective on State Street in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on State Street to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.27.

State Street Stock Up 2.3 %

STT opened at $74.78 on Monday. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $58.62 and a 1-year high of $104.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.38 and a 200-day moving average of $68.05.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

