Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mantle Ridge LP increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at approximately $428,709,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 178.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,028,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,385 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 47.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,794,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 69.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,377,000 after purchasing an additional 747,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DLTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $158.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.86. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.45 and a 1 year high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

