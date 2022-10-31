Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,056 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Post were worth $6,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Post by 1.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Post by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Post by 11.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Post by 3.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Post by 0.4% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 47,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of POST opened at $90.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.02. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.83 and a fifty-two week high of $91.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.18.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.11. Post had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on POST. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Post to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Post to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Post from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

