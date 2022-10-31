Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 39,715 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 149,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,715 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $6,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 451.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 2,511.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 665.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 13,333.3% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $57.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.07.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BHF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet raised Brighthouse Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.80.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

