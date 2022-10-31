FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,512 Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Carrier Global by 119.6% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 target price on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Carrier Global Trading Up 5.5 %

CARR opened at $39.95 on Monday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $57.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.58.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 14.49%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

