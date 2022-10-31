FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 891 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 270.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WWE opened at $78.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $79.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.11.

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 55.00%. The firm had revenue of $328.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.25%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WWE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Loop Capital raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, World Wrestling Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.40.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

