FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 1,022 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James E. Poole sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $297,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,909 shares in the company, valued at $648,540.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $56.87 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.00 and its 200-day moving average is $53.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of -0.12. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $62.64.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $658.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.40 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. This is a positive change from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

About Cal-Maine Foods

(Get Rating)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.