FDx Advisors Inc. Makes New $242,000 Investment in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 31,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Barclays by 72.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

BCS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 250 ($3.02) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.00.

NYSE BCS opened at $6.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.32. Barclays PLC has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $12.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.62.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 6.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

