Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,430 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXP. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $647,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 406.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 10.6% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $123.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.98 and a 52 week high of $169.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.64 and its 200 day moving average is $120.26. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.27.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.09. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $561.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.82 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXP. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.11.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Further Reading

