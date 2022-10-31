Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Skyline Champion during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 413.1% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Skyline Champion to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush upgraded Skyline Champion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Skyline Champion from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skyline Champion in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SKY opened at $59.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.96. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1 year low of $43.04 and a 1 year high of $85.92.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $725.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.65 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 13.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 5,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $394,989.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,589,215.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Featured Articles

