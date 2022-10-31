EVgo (EVGO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. EVgo has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect EVgo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EVgo Price Performance

Shares of EVGO opened at $7.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.65. EVgo has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $19.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -31.29 and a beta of 1.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at EVgo

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Friday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of EVgo from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of EVgo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.61.

In related news, insider Caroline Ogata sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $28,719.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,996.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other EVgo news, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $215,424.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,463 shares in the company, valued at $397,013.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Caroline Ogata sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $28,719.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,774 shares in the company, valued at $54,996.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,276 shares of company stock valued at $728,940 over the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVgo

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EVgo during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVgo during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of EVgo by 54.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,603 shares during the last quarter. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVgo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Recommended Stories

