EVgo (EVGO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. EVgo has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect EVgo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
EVgo Price Performance
Shares of EVGO opened at $7.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.65. EVgo has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $19.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -31.29 and a beta of 1.80.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Activity at EVgo
In related news, insider Caroline Ogata sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $28,719.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,996.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other EVgo news, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $215,424.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,463 shares in the company, valued at $397,013.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Caroline Ogata sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $28,719.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,774 shares in the company, valued at $54,996.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,276 shares of company stock valued at $728,940 over the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVgo
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EVgo during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVgo during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of EVgo by 54.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,603 shares during the last quarter. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
EVgo Company Profile
EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.
