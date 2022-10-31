Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $6,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 347.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VMI stock opened at $316.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.70. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $203.30 and a one year high of $319.43.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 12,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total transaction of $3,253,395.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at $11,812,012.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.98, for a total transaction of $279,280.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,211.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 12,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total transaction of $3,253,395.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at $11,812,012.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $277.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valmont Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.00.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

