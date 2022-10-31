Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $6,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 43,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 10,522 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 39,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 185.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $1,528,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,527,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,101,840.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock worth $6,129,000 in the last 90 days. 5.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Several research firms have commented on IBKR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $80.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.69. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.18 and a twelve month high of $82.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.87.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $790.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.90%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.