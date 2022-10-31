Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stock Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,874 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $6,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in LHC Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,945 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in LHC Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the second quarter worth $6,541,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the first quarter worth $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHC Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of LHCG stock opened at $166.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.42 and a 52-week high of $169.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 70.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.95 and its 200 day moving average is $163.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LHC Group ( NASDAQ:LHCG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.34). LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $576.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.94 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.43.

LHC Group Profile

(Get Rating)

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.