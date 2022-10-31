Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Position Raised by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $6,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 186.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 129.9% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 65.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KNSL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

In related news, Chairman Robert Lippincott III sold 738 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $207,326.34. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,912.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Chairman Robert Lippincott III sold 738 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $207,326.34. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,912.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 5,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.22, for a total value of $1,401,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,573,892.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,361 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KNSL opened at $313.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $262.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30 and a beta of 0.79. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.79 and a 52-week high of $314.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $178.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.41 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.35%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

