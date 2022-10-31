PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,775 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in PPL were worth $6,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 76.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 34.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at $49,000. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PPL. Mizuho lowered their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on PPL to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

PPL Trading Up 2.3 %

In other PPL news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at $956,972.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other PPL news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at $956,972.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,343,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPL opened at $26.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.62. PPL Co. has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $30.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.17. The stock has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.77.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. PPL had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.84%.

About PPL

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

