Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $6.65 Million Stock Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,206 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $6,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 76.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 10,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 100.0% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 10,110 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 70.9% during the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,169,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,713,000 after buying an additional 900,084 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 4,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.94 per share, for a total transaction of $147,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 902,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,321,985.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.94 per share, with a total value of $147,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 902,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,321,985.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.59 per share, for a total transaction of $37,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 940,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,365,198.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 9,300 shares of company stock worth $367,154. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares to $44.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $38.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.83. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.50 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

