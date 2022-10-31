DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $2.16 Million in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 360,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.09% of ReNew Energy Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 64,867,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,212,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000,000 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 118.6% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,820,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,355 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 665.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,738,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,013 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the first quarter valued at about $6,175,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the first quarter valued at about $2,669,000. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RNW opened at $5.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. ReNew Energy Global Plc has a 52 week low of $5.02 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.75.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

