CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Stock Holdings Boosted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMX. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 5.0% in the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 5.3% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 1.9% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.60.

CarMax Price Performance

Shares of KMX opened at $63.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.47. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.85 and a fifty-two week high of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.05 and its 200-day moving average is $87.97.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

