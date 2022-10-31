DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $2.15 Million Stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,905 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Lumentum in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Lumentum by 4,000.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Lumentum by 184.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Lumentum to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lumentum from $98.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Lumentum from $114.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Lumentum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.75.

Lumentum stock opened at $74.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.66 and a 12-month high of $108.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.99 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $261,186.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $261,186.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $836,326.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,286,473.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,620 shares of company stock worth $1,909,492 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

