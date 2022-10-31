DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 216.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 101,508 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.06% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 60.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 66.7% in the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SBRA shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $13.74 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.92. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 72.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $16.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is presently 631.61%.

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

