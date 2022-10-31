The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stake Boosted by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Kroger by 81.6% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 179.5% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Kroger from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Northcoast Research lowered Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Kroger to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.63.

Kroger Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of KR opened at $46.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.51. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $39.48 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. Kroger’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.